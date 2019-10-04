Save 46% on this bargain vinyl record storage case

At What Hi-Fi? we've long lauded the comeback of the once near-defunct 45. Alongside vinyl's resurgence, top-class turntables , cartridges and even G-Plan-esque furniture, built with your record collection in mind, have all jumped under our record-rifling gaze.

We'll cut to the chase, Black Friday and Christmas are approaching fast, and chances are either you or someone you love will seriously up the number of LPs in their collection. If you don't have a storage solution yet, you're going to need one. That's where this smart GPO seven-inch black vinyl case comes in.

GPO 7-inch black vinyl case £34.95 £18.99 at Argos, save 46% A sturdy yet refined option for storing (or transporting) your vinyl – and let's face it, vinyl doesn't like being mistreated. The case is finished with neat branding on the inside of the lid and, at practically half price, you'll have cash left to fill it with records. View Deal

It'll comfortably hold 20-25, 7-inch records and the portable handle means it's ideal for DJs – or anyone who likes to carry their music collection around.

Best of all, it usually retails for £34.95, but is currently on offer for for just £18.99 at Argos – nigh on half price. Not long 'til Christmas, you know. Just saying...

MORE:

10 of the most collectable (and valuable) vinyl records

25 record stores to visit before you die

12 of the best vinyl test records

Best record player deals