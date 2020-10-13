Amazon Prime Day speaker deal: save 30% on the JBL Boombox

Amazon Prime Day continues to throw up some great Bluetooth speaker deals, and here we bring you one of the best.

For the next 24 hours (or until stocks last), you can now pick up the hardy JBL Boombox for just $279.95 thanks to a 30 per cent discount.

JBL Boombox waterproof Bluetooth speaker $400.35 $279.95

Boombox by name, boombox by nature, this wireless sound machine promises "monstrous sound" as well as "the hardest hitting bass". And all without the usual hefty price tag. Throw it over your shoulder and take a stroll around the block.View Deal

JBL's biggest portable speaker, the Boombox takes the form of an old-school boombox, complete with a handle for carrying it over your shoulder. But don't worry, you won't need to spend a fortune on batteries – it has a rechargeable built in, getting one over on its '80s namesake. It lasts for a phenomenal 24 hours of listening before needing a recharge, too.

The battery is so big it can charge your smartphone or tablet – handy if you're out in the wilderness and want to keep the campfire tunes going.

It's also rugged enough to handle a tailgate party, and waterproof enough to survive splashes.

