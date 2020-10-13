Save 30% on B&O BeoPlay A1 Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day

Want a small speaker with big sound? You're in luck – Amazon has just reduced the B&O BeoPlay A1 Bluetooth speaker from $250 to $170. That's a Prime Day discount of $80 – over 30% off the usual price.

You'll need to act fast, though. The deal applies to the fetching Moss Green variant and ends at 3.25pm PT / 6.25pm ET today. It's rare to see Bang & Olufsen's premium wares so generously discounted so this is well worth considering.

B&O BeoPlay A1 Bluetooth speaker $250 $170

B&O's classy pocket-sized speaker delivers an impressive full-bodied performance for the money and plenty of features including streaming over aptX Bluetooth. Save $80 with this limited discount and your tunes will sound even sweeter.View Deal

So, what do you get for $170? Well, quite a lot. This is a beautifully-crafted wireless speaker that oozes luxury (it even comes with a real leather strap) and impresses with a detailed performance. In short, it's a million miles away from the tinny sound you typically get from palm-sized Bluetooth speakers.

We rated this miniature marvel wonder a healthy four out of five stars in our review, praising its big, bold, detailed sound. That aside, you get a built-in microphone for taking calls and the option to pair two A1s together via the BeoPlay app (there's the option to set one to act as the left channel, the other as the right).

A 2.5-hour charge offers a decent 24-hours music playback, so the A1 should outlast any party. At around 600g it's heavier than it looks, but that's merely an indication of its solid build quality.

All in all, this a gem of a speaker – especially if you can save $80 with this Prime Day Lightning deal.

