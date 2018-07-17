By incorporating Deezer Hi-Fi into some products, Samsung has made them capable of streaming 16bit/44.1kHz uncompressed CD-quality audio.

We enjoyed Deezer when we last looked at the service earlier this year, and Samsung owners may now feel it's a better bet for enjoying uncompressed FLAC files than the equivalent offerings from Tidal or Qobuz.

"We are driven by our commitment to providing a listening experience that's unrivalled by our competitors, and our partnership with Deezer speaks directly to our mission to produce the best sound quality in the market" said Samsung Taeho Park.

While our reviews of Samsung's soundbars and wireless speakers have generally been pretty positive, we've stopped short of acclaiming them as delivering "the best sound quality in the market", but who knows? Perhaps this Deezer tie-in will bring that ambition a little closer to reality.

