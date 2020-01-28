Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone to go on sale next month

Samsung's next foldable phone will go on sale in just a couple of weeks and will be cheaper than its folding predecessor, according to rumours.

Max Weinbach from XDA Developers tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available from 14th February (generous Valentine's gift, anyone?) and will cost $1400 (£1075). That's lower than the $1980 (£1500) figure attached to the original Galaxy Fold (pictured).

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11th February, where the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to debut alongside the heavily leaked Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds. If Weinbach is correct, the Galaxy Z Flip would go on sale just three days after the event.

You'll remember that the Galaxy Fold was beset by problems. Samsung originally launched the device last February, but its release was delayed after review units were found to be defective. The phone finally launched in October.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to differ from the Galaxy Fold in many ways. It's rumoured to fold vertically, much like a clamshell phone from the early noughties. It's also thought to have a glass screen, unlike the Galaxy Fold's plastic display.

Weinbach says the Z Flip could be exclusive to AT&T in the US, though there could also be an unlocked version too.

Samsung isn't the only one prepping a folding phone in the coming weeks. Motorola's iconic razr is making a comeback on 6th February, taking the same clamshell form factor as reported for the Z Flip.

Huawei also announced a foldable handset last year, but the Mate X was also plagued by release date delays. Let's hope this year's crop of foldable devices are a little more robust than these previous efforts.

