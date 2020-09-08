Rotel announces two AV amplifiers with Dirac room correction

Rotel has expanded its home cinema range with two new multi-channel surround sound amplifiers.

The RSP-1576MKII preamp (£2699/$3499, pictured below) and RAP-1580MKII amp (£3800/$4999, pictured top) both feature built-in Dirac Live room correction technology.

The preamp supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding for up to 7.1.4 channels and is fully licensed for Dirac’s Live Full software, which corrects, and allows for adjustments inside, the entire 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range.

It has 4K HDR-supporting HDMI inputs (seven ins, two outs) onboard, as well as a smattering of XLR, RCA, phono, USB, optical and coaxial inputs. aptX Bluetooth is correct and present, as are RS232 and IP Ethernet controls for control system integration.

The amp, meanwhile, delivers seven channels of Class AB amplification at 100 watts per channel into 8ohm loads. Its Dirac Live LE software is slightly less advanced than Live Full, offering correction within the 20Hz and 500Hz frequency bands. Connectivity spans the same variety as that in the preamp, however HDMI count is extended to eight ins and three outs.

The RSP-1576MKII preamp will be available this month, with the RAP-1580MKII amp to to follow in October. Both machines come in a choice of black and silver finishes.

