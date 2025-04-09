Rotel packs HDMI ARC and aptX HD Bluetooth into its compact stereo amplifier

Rotel has revealed its latest integrated stereo amplifier, the DX-5. Like its recently announced compact Rotel DX-3 headphone amp, the new DX-5 is conceived as the ideal performer for users with small spaces who still seek premium levels of sonic performance. The new unit employs Class AB amplification and promises powerful sound in an "elegant, space-efficient chassis".

The DX-5 delivers 33 watts per channel into 4 ohms, with Rotel teasing "exceptional sound quality and an immersive listening experience" from the compact unit. Powered by a factory-wound toroidal transformer driving a set of high-current output transistors, the DX-5 strives for unerring midrange precision alongside "pristine highs" and a "rich, deep" bass signature.

The amp uses an ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC in pursuit of a low noise floor and a wide, cinematic soundstage. Capable of supporting hi-res PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz alongside DSD 256, the new model offers coaxial, optical, USB type B and a pair of RCA inputs for physically connecting to a variety of sources. There is also aptX HD Bluetooth support for high-quality wireless streaming.

(Image credit: Rotel DX-5)

Further, HDMI ARC is on the menu if you're planning to connect your amp to your TV for a home AV system, with Rotel envisioning its slimline amp as being ideal for music and movies.

The front panel of the DX-5 is fitted with a color graphic display, accompanied by a volume control dial and a 6.35mm headphone jack for private listening sessions. An aluminium remote control is supplied with the amp.

Available in a choice of black or silver finishes, the Rotel DX-5 is on the market this April, priced at £1399 / $1499 / AU$2199. That puts the compact amplifier in competition with the Award-winning Arcam A15 (£1099 / $999 / AU$2195) and the five-star Rega Elex Mk4 (£1199 / $1875 / AU$2499) – hardly a pair of pushovers.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our list of the best stereo amplifiers we've tested

We pick 9 of the best Record Store Day 2025 releases – Sam Fender, De La Soul, Waxahatchee and more

Vinyl Week 2025: all of the latest reviews, advice and features