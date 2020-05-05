McIntosh Group's Sumiko wins Rotel Electronics distribution

McIntosh Group's Sumiko has been appointed as the new US and LATAM distributor for Rotel Electronics.

Effective on 1st June, the North American importer and distributor of high-end products from the likes of Pro-ject Audio and Sonus faber will add Rotel to its portfolio.

All Rotel products - including the RA-1592 flagship integrated amplifier, Stereo 101 music system, T14 streamer, and the brand's high-end Michi roster - will be available through authorised dealers.

On the acquisition, Peter Kao, general manager of Rotel, says: “Rotel welcomes the opportunity to work with Sumiko in the USA and LATAM to service our family of current and new customers. Building on Sumiko’s dedication, passion for audio, and exceptional collection of brands, we are confident in maintaining our commitment to excellence as a family-owned-and-operated company."

“We are excited to work with the talented group of likeminded, passionate music lovers at Rotel. The Rotel brand enables us to offer more value to both our specialty retailers as well as our fast-growing custom installation dealers,” comments Jeff Poggi, Sumiko's president and CEO.

Bowers & Wilkins remains the distributor of Rotel in the UK.

