Redesigned Sky Go app is the only app Sky Q customers need

Sky has announced a redesigned Sky Go app that promises an improved user experience and combines the existing features in the Sky Q app.

Rather than having two apps – Sky Go for watching live and on-demand content on laptops, tablets and smartphones, and Sky Q for more or less mirroring the Q box experience – as is the case now, Sky is introducing the new do-it-all Sky Go app to be a one-stop shop for Sky customers.

The refreshed Sky Go app’s new user interface is categorised into Home, TV Guide, Browse, Downloads and Recordings, the latter allowing Sky Q Multiscreen customers to view and control upcoming recordings and series links. (To activate the app’s Recordings feature, customers must connect the app to their Sky Q box.)

There’s now personalised Sky Cinema recommendations, too, and Sky has worked to improve navigation for visually impaired customers. For example, voiceover lets customers hear a description of everything they click on, and font size and colour contrast can be increased.

Sky TV customers with Sky Mobile will also be able to stream Sky content on the iOS and Android apps anywhere in the UK and EU without using any data allowance, thanks to Sky's Mobile Watch feature.

Sky says the new app will be rolled out to iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, PC and Mac devices in phases across the summer, so we’d expect it to start pretty soon. Customers will be able to update their existing app, or download the new version from the Google Play, Apple and Amazon app stores for free.

