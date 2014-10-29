The Leviathan delivers 5.1 channel Dolby surround sound, with four tuned drivers comprising a pair of 2.5in, full-range drivers and a pair of 0.74in tweeters.

A dedicated 5.25in subwoofer that Razer says can serve up "deep, powerful bass tones" accompanies those four drivers, with Dolby Digital technology used to convert audio from "any source" into a virtual surround sound stage.

Not only that, but aptX Bluetooth 4.0 is on the feature-list, so you can stream music from compatible Bluetooth devices. NFC pairing is also available.

Meanwhile, Razer claims the design of the Leviathan means it can be positioned in a number of spaces – from under a desktop monitor to forming part of a living room home cinema set-up.

Razer co-founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan, said: "The Razer Leviathan delivers what music aficionados, movie buffs and gamers alike are looking for to improve their entertainment setup."

The Razer Leviathan is expected to start shipping worldwide in November, with a UK price tag of £169 according to the manufacturer's website. It can, however, be pre-ordered now.

