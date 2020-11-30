Quick! The 23 best Cyber Monday speaker deals still live

There's still time to make a saving on a wireless Bluetooth speaker or set of stereo speakers in the Cyber Monday sales.

We've picked out the best Cyber Monday speaker deals we can find, so you can sort the deals worth ignoring from the ones which might just be worth your hard-earned money.

The best speaker deals? They include wireless and Bluetooth speakers such as the new Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home Mini, JBL Flip 5 and the Apple HomePod, savings on the Sonos One and Sonos Move multi-room speakers, plus discounts on stereo hi-fi speakers such as the B&W 606, KEF LS50 and ELAC B5.2 Debut 2.0.

So take a look at the tempting Cyber Monday speaker deals below and bag yourself a bargain, before they sell out.

Best Cyber Monday speaker deals (US)

2019 Readers' Award Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers $700 $490 at Crutchfield

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal

Sonos One SL wireless speaker $179 $129 at Amazon (save $50)

Essentially, the One SL is the Sonos One without the voice smarts baked in. It sounds just as good as its smart sibling and, if you already have a 2nd gen. Sonos One at home, you can create a stereo pair between them and nab a bargain in the process. Smart! View Deal

Sonos Move Bluetooth wireless speaker $399 $299 (save $100)

The Sonos Move is as much a Sonos wi-fi speaker as those before it – you get network music streaming, multi-room and voice assistant – but it also goes where no Sonos speaker has gone before by boasting a built-in battery and Bluetooth. And it succeeds.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker $349 $299 at Apple

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this huge discount is more than welcome. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then this wireless smart speaker makes a lot of sense.View Deal

Award winner JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker $120 $70 at Best Buy

The latest in the long line of Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is trim in terms of features and big on sound quality. In fact, we don't think you can get better sound for under $100.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug: $64.99 $23.99

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. Get it without the smart plug for $29.99.View Deal

Google Home Mini (1st Gen) speaker $50 $19 at Best Buy

The Google Home Mini is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used as a wireless speaker or smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house. Now available with a $11 saving.View Deal

KEF Q350 Series 6.5" bookshelf speaker $700 $500 at Best Buy

You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal

Award winner Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers $290 $200 at Crutchfield

These budget beauties are dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any genre you throw their way – dense instrumentation and complex rhythms pose no problems. They deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level. Buy with confidence.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker $129 $79 at Amazon

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is ideal for a day at the pool or a picnic in the park. It packs eight hours of battery and comes in five colours. We haven't tested this particular model, but the positive Amazon user reviews speak volumes.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers $315 $268 at Amazon

These are excellent bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces. They are small but deliver an entertaining sound and are perfect if space and budget is tight.View Deal

Klipsch Reference speakers save up to 50% at Best Buy

Klipsch is one of the most recognizable speaker brands in the world and you can make a great saving in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The Klipsch Reference bookshelf, floor speaker and subwoofer have 50% savings of up to $240.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa: $399 $299 at Amazon

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price... View Deal

Best Cyber Monday speaker deals (UK)

Five-star 2020 Bluetooth speaker with an extra 15% off! Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro £50 £35.69 (save £14.31) at Amazon

A five-star budget Bluetooth speaker that was initially reduced to £42 at Amazon and now has an extra 15% off voucher – just click the box to apply the extra £6.30 discount! We loved the Stormbox Micro at £50, and we definitely love it now. View Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot (4th-gen) is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £279 at Currys (save £70)

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £70 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught our eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Sonos Move £399 £299 at Sonos

Sonos' Bluetooth speaker is also discounted by £100. It's the most versatile speaker Sonos has ever made, and offers an open, large-scale sound. The obligatory multi-room capabilities come as standard, and the charging base is very swish indeed. A great buy, especially with this discount.View Deal

Anker SoundCore 2 £40 £22.39 (save £18) at Amazon

Under intense review, we praised the Soundcore 2's impressive 12-hour battery life, good Bluetooth range and fully waterproof IPX7 design. While we said at the time you could get better sound for the money, that was before the company went and reduced it to £22... View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £149 (save £51) at Amazon

You can now make a small saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original price. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.View Deal

Five-star speaker deal B&W 606 speakers £549 £329 at Peter Tyson (save £220)

Save £220 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal

KEF LS50 speakers £799 £599 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers £99 £79 at Richer Sounds

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They’re easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save £20 at Richer Sounds.View Deal