The Pure Digital Move 2500 radio, which Pure claims is the "best-selling pocket digital and FM radio", has received a subtle update.

The £80 portable radio now comes with a choice of either a brushed silver or a black aluminium casing, while there's a new and hopefully improved rotary dial control on the front.

Also new are a pair of optional gel cases to keep the radio safe, available in black or white at £10 each.

With a battery life of around 14 hours, you can charge the Move 2500 via mains power or a USB connection to a PC or Mac.

The radio has DAB and FM tuners, a black on orange LCD screen and room for 10 presets on each tuner.

We originally gave the Pure Move 2500 a four-star review but we'll be looking to take a look at the new version as soon as possible.

MORE: Best DAB radios

Follow whathifi on Twitter



Join whathifi on Facebook