Pure launches 'Jongo' multiroom audio range

Wireless S340B speaker forms the basis of Pure's first multiroom music streaming system

Reflecting the lofty ambitions it has for its new range, last night Pure announced the intriguingly named 'Jongo' system from the 31st floor of a central London landmark.

Jongo is a family of multiroom audio products, able to distribute synchronised audio to multiple devices from a single source. Sources include Pure's 'Flow' range of networked products, as well as a new Pure Connect app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

A system can begin with a single product: the Jongo S340B wireless speaker (which features wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity), at £150.

It's a 12 x 12 x 13cm speaker in a choice of colours, comes with a rechargeable battery pack (good for a claimed 10 hours of listening per charge) and features four 3/4in Mylar tweeters in a 360˚ configuration and a 3.5in Neodymium upward-firing woofer. Power is 2.5 watts to each tweeter and 10 watts to the mid/bass driver.

There are a choice of audio profiles (stereo foward-facing, mono 360˚, stereo 360˚ and 'outdoor boost') designed to suit a number of different listening environments.

The Pure Connect control app allows music to be streamed from personal audio devices, from a home network and from the Pure Music on-demand music service. This last allows unlimited music streaming from a substantial cloud-based catalogue for £4.99 per month.

Creating a multiroom system is simple: simply add more S340Bs, or incorporate any of Pure's other streaming products (such as the Sensia 200D or last year's Award-winning One Flow) into the set-up.

Pure is promising additional Jongo products in the near future, including a hi-fi adapter (to allow users to include their hi-fi set-up in the multiroom system) and further wireless speakers.

The Jongo S340B will be in stores from November, initially in black, white, green, mango and orange. We anticipate a review sample arriving at What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Towers before the month is out.

