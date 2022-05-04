Pro-Ject unveils a new E1 range of budget turntables

The three-strong range starts at just $349

Pro-Ject E1
Pro-Ject is a name that needs no further fanfare where vinyl enthusiasts and regular readers are concerned – and the company has just unveiled a new range of affordable turntables, the E1 line, which include electronic speed control and optional perks such as Bluetooth transmission.

The range comprises three different models: the E1, the E1 Phono SB and the E1 BT. All of the decks feature a low mass synthetic main platter which sits atop a high-density resin subplatter. Interestingly (and unlike much of the competition at the level) the spindle is polished stainless-steel, housed in a low-friction, brass bearing well. 

The turntables also feature a good-looking solid MDF plinth and an aluminium tonearm with factory-mounted Ortofon OM5 cartridge (which costs around £45, $70 or AU$109 if bought separately). Additionally, all models include a DC motor with electronic speed selection for 33 and 45 rpm records.

As their names suggest, the E1 Phono SB model adds a built-in phono preamp, while the E1 BT offers a Bluetooth audio transmitter to send the music spinning on your deck to your Bluetooth headphones or separate Bluetooth speaker

The Pro-Ject E1 range is available in high-gloss black, satin white or satin walnut finishes and will be available later this month. The Pro-Ject E1 is priced $349 (around £279 or AU$489), the Pro-Ject E1 Phono SB is priced $399 (roughly £319 or AU$560) and the Pro-Ject E1 BT comes with a recommended retail price of $499 (approximately £399 or AU$700). 

While we cannot vouch for their worthiness yet, if these decks perform anywhere near as well as Pro-Ject's splendid Pro-Ject Primary E or Pro-Ject Elemental budget-friendly options, the entry-level turntable category may soon have one or two new front-runners...

  • nopiano
    I love the quality, breadth and depth of their range, but I really hope this is the start of rationalising their range. Heaven knows how their dealers cope with so many overlapping ranges!
