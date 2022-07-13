Prime Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED drops to its lowest price ever at Walmart

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, one of the best OLED TVs we've tested, the LG C1, is on sale right now at Walmart (opens in new tab), for just $1549, down from its original price of $2500. This is the lowest we've ever seen the C1 go for. Prime Day is wrapping up soon, too, so you'll want to act fast.

The C-Series of OLED TVs from LG has been a heavyweight in the television world for quite some time. At What Hi-Fi? we thought the C1 was well worth the price at its original $2500, giving it five-stars in our review, so at $1549 this 65-inch TV will be extremely hard to say no to if you're looking for a new set.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal

In terms of picture quality, the LG C1 delivers a crisp, clean image with gorgeous contrast and superlative detail even in dark scenes. Plus, 120Hz and VRR support make the C1 a great fit for gamers, too. Whatever content you like will look great on a C1 OLED, whether it's games, movies, TV, or anything else.

The sound of the LG C1 impresses, too, by TV speaker standards. The C1 sounds smooth and spacious, which lends itself well to a cinematic feel. Naturally, with a set like the C1, we'd recommend pairing it with an external audio solution like a soundbar, but compared to other sets, the speakers of the C1 sound good enough.

Lastly, the C1 comes with all the familiar smart TV features you already know and love. Its remote is intuitive and its UI is clean and easy to navigate, and you'll have no trouble accessing all your favorite streaming services. Plus, the C1 packs in a suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs, so you'll have no problems connecting external sources.

If you're looking for a gorgeous TV but don't want to pay an arm and a leg, be sure to take advantage of this LG C1 OLED deal before it disappears.

MORE:

View all the best Prime Day OLED deals

Our guide to the best TVs in 2022

All the best Prime Day deals