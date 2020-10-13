Prime Day TV deal: 65-inch LG 4K TV now $500 off (but not for long)

The Prime Day sales extravaganza is serving up some serious savings, not least on 4K TVs. And for those in the market for a 65-inch TV, this is the best Prime Day TV deal we've seen so far.

Amazon has just knocked $500 off the price of a 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV with Alexa and Google Assistant built in. The LG 65SM8100AUA was $1200, but is now just $700 – not bad at all for a reasonably new (2019) and premium telly of this size.

Fancy pocketing that hefty discount? We'd recommend you act fast if this one piques your interest, as the deal is valid only until 12:15pm PT (3:15pm ET).

LG 55in 65SM8100AUA 4K UHD Smart LED TV $1200 $700

Want a big TV for the big game? This 2019 65-inch LG Nanocell TV features smarts galore, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has AirPlay 2, so you can cast from your iPhone/iPad to the display. And it comes wrapped in a $500 discount.View Deal

It has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can play videos using your voice rather than the included remote, or control a host of smart home gadgets. There's also support for HDR10, delivering the latest picture technology.

We've not reviewed this particular model but we can tell you that LG's Nanocell LED panels offers a big step up in quality compared to the average LCD TV. The direct LED backlight provides better contrast, and though not as impressive the pricier OLED technology, it's much cheaper. The user reviews on Amazon are positive, too, which certainly says something.

In terms of bang for buck, you're onto a winner. But what about features? Again, this is a very good option. LG's webOS is one of the best smart TV platforms in the business and offers access to a myriad of streaming apps, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Hulu and HBO. AirPlay 2 is also onboard for easy content sharing directly from an iPhone or iPad.

Working with a bigger budget? You can also save up to $1000 on Sony 4K OLED TVs.

