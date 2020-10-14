Prime Day LG OLED deals: save $500 on LG 4K OLED TVs

Sure, there are a lot of Prime Day TV deals but are there any Prime Day TV deals quite as good as this one? We're not so sure.

Amazon is offering big savings across the LG OLED CX TV range - a five-star OLED TV range, no less. And they're new for 2020 TV models, too.

You can save $400 on the 55-inch LG CX OLED, which is a 20% saving on the original RRP price, or save $300 on the 77-inch LG CX OLED.

In fact, there are Prime Day deals across a number of LG TVs right now.

LG CX 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all sizes at Amazon

The LG CX TV is the most affordable LG model that offers the company’s most up-to-date panel and processing tech. Going further up the range will get you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.View Deal

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that garners the most excitement. This year’s C-class model is the CX, and it's superb in all the sizes we've tested, including the 55-inch LG OLED55CX and the 48-inch LG CX.

The CX looks much like any other 2020 OLED: a pure black panel surrounded by a super-slim, flush, black bezel with no branding. There’s a standby light on the bottom edge, but even this can be disabled if you want to go for the ultra stealthy look.

The panel itself is astonishingly thin (about 6mm) but, as is the norm for OLED TVs, there’s an enclosure on the rear that houses all of the set’s connections, speakers and processing hardware.

There’s a strong selection of built-in apps. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the appropriate content.

The LG CX TV offers superb dark detail, rich colours and smooth motion, which makes for an astonishingly capable all-round performer.

The best Prime Day 2020 deals