Prime Day deal: save over £200 on the JBL Boombox speaker

Here's a big Bluetooth speaker with a suitably big discount – over £200 off!

The deal is of course due to Amazon Prime Day, and the speaker in question is the JBL Boombox, which is now better than half price. There aren't many deals this good around, so snap it up while you can.

We're big fans of JBL's Bluetooth speakers, and while we haven't tested the Boombox, we're sure it maintains the company's exacting standards. It's styled like a modern take on the 80s boombox (or ghetto blaster, as they were also known). The handle should come in handy for carrying it, and it has some pretty impressive specs.

Such as? A full 24 hours of battery life, for starters. In fact, it's got so much juice, it can charge two of your devices at once using the dual USB ports. Now that's useful.

It also has indoor and outdoor playing modes, so you can crank it up and disperse sound more widely in the great outdoors, and have a more closed-in, intimate setting indoors.

Its IPX7 rating means it's fully waterproof, so you don't have to worry about spills and splashes, and it can connect to more than 100 other JBL speakers at once to really blast out sound. Just make sure you pick something good to listen to.

