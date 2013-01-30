Polk Audio has confirmed two new soundbar systems for the UK, set to arrive alongside the Woodbourne aptX Bluetooth wireless speaker, which we saw at CES.

The models will see Polk Audio reestablishing itself in the UK after a hiatus of a few years on the consumer side of things.

On show at ISE in Amsterdam, the SurroundBar 9000 is a full-length soundbar aimed at big-screen TVs, delivering 45 watts of power to drive eight drivers (five 2.5in midrange and three 0.5in silk dome tweeters).

It comes with a 8in, 150w wireless sub, which can be located up to 50-feet away. Capable of delivering 510 watts of total peak power: "25 times as much as typical TV speakers".

An "optimized centre array" speaker ensures maximum sound dispersion for a wide listening area and a bigger sweetspot for the listener.

The smaller SurroundBar 5000 has integrated aptX Bluetooth for wireless streaming from your phone, tablet or computer, is only just over 2in deep and has a wireless sub. It also comes with a learning remote control.

Both also use Polk's patented SDA (Stereo Dimensional Array) to eliminate crosstalk between channels and create a 360-degree soundfield. Sounds impressive.

The Polk Audio SurroundBar 9000 has a price tag of $799, the SurroundBar 5000 is $399. UK prices to follow, and look out for a review of these and also the Woodbourne dock hopefully very soon.

