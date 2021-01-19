Piega serves up affordable Ace series speakers for hi-fi and home cinema

With an aesthetic designed by Swiss designer Stephan Hürlemann and acoustics developed at Piega’s Lake Zurich-based factory, the all-new Ace series loudspeakers represent the company's most affordable aluminium cabinet speaker to date.

The Ace range builds on the success of the now outgoing TMicro series and draws on technology and acoustic engineering trickled down from Piega's Master, Coax and Premium speakers.

It comprises the slim, metre-tall Ace 50 floorstander, the compact satellite Ace 30, and an Ace Center speaker for home cinema systems. The cabinets are all just 14cm-wide and feature a 16cm-deep oval aluminium profile, with no visible seams, angles or fixings. The speakers are designed to appeal to those who want a minimalist look – or those who don't want their sound system to occupy their entire living room.

Piega says the braced aluminium cabinets have been specially developed for this trio of loudspeakers and optimised for the 12cm MDS mid/bass drivers common to all three. Also featuring across the models is Piega's tried and tested AMT-1 Air Motion Transformer ribbon tweeter, which is driven by a neodymium motor assembly and promises a detailed and fluid high-frequency response.

(Image credit: Piega )

The Ace 30 bookshelf is now the smallest loudspeaker in the Piega portfolio – its baffle measures the same size as an A5 sheet of paper.

The Ace 50 has the same profile width as its smaller sibling, yet extends the cabinet vertically with a neat round plinth and incorporates three 120mm MDS woofers and the AMT-1 tweeter. This three-way design uses two of the MDS drivers for low frequencies, with a single MDS driver dedicated to producing mid-range frequencies.

(Image credit: Piega)

The new Ace series can be used as a multi-channel home theatre system with the Ace Center, too. Piega promises that the Center's two 120mm MDS woofers and single AMT-1 Tweeter are capable of delivering exceptional speech during TV and feature films. Thanks to its compact size, the Ace Center can be placed under or on a shelf around the TV screen. A wall mounting bracket is available for the Ace Center as an optional extra.

All three Ace Series models are available in a choice of three finishes: natural aluminium with a grey fabric grille, anodised black with a black grille, and high-gloss white with a white grille.

The Piega Ace Series will be available in the UK from late February, priced £1980 for the Ace 50 floorstanders, £980 for the Ace 30 bookshelf, and £590 for the Ace Center channel speaker. Official Australian pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

