All four ranges have 4K resolution and support multiple HDR formats: HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ - the latter of which Panasonic is one of the biggest supporters of.

Dolby Vision is nowhere to be seen, but that’s not particularly surprising considering it’s a dynamic metadata HDR format rival to HDR10+.

Panasonic also plans to issue firmware updates across all its 2018 4K OLED and LCD models so they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. The future functionality will allow owners to use their voice via a compatible smart speaker to control their TV.

That said, not all the 4K TV ranges are equal, and the individual range breakdowns are as follows:

The entry-level FX600 range will be available in four screen sizes: 65in, 55in, 49in and 43in - the smallest screen in the entirety of Panasonic's 2018 model range is 43 inches.

For this range, Panasonic is claiming a 20 per cent increase in panel brightness compared to 2017's equivalent models, and has brought adaptive backlight dimming to its entry-level series for the first time.

Next up is the FX700 range (pictured above), comprising 49in, 55in and 65in models. All three feature local dimming, intended to enhance contrast and colour gradation - and, as well as the 20 per cent gain in panel brightness enjoyed by the FX600 models, these TVs are 20 per cent thinner than the screens they replace.

Both the FX700 and FX600 models (except for the 43in FX600) feature something Panasonic is calling 'Switch Design'. This is a stand with adjustable feet, which can be positioned either towards the edge of the frame or closer together - which should make it easier to position the TV on a stand or rack.

The FX740 range is exclusive to Currys retailers in the UK and also available in 49in, 55in and 65in sizes. In terms of specification it's identical to the FX700 range, but enjoys the 'Art & Interior' (glass with a frameless one-sheet design) aesthetic debuted on Panasonic's 2018 OLED TVs.

At the top is the flagship, four-strong FX750 range (pictured above). It goes up to 75 inches, while the other ranges max out at 65 inches. Other screen sizes include 55in and 49in.

Again it employs the 'Art & Interior' design language, and is powered by the HCX processor fitted to Panasonic's 2018 OLED TVs. In fact, all of Panasonic's cutting-edge technology has been thrown at FX750, including 4K HDR Pro Cinema Display panels, Local Dimming Pro backlight control and a refresh rate claimed to be double that of FX700/FX740.