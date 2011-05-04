Panasonic is hoping to cover all the bases with its new Blu-ray recorders, which are not only 3D compatible but also feature twin Freeview HD tuners and Freeview+ HD recording functionality.

The DMR-BWT700 (above, £499) and DMR-BWT800 (below, £799) can record two Freeview HD broadcasts simultaneously, or allow users without a digital TV to watch one programme and record another.

Recordings can be made to either the built-in hard drive – 500GB on the 'BWT800, 320GB on the 'BWT700 – or to dual-layer Blu-ray discs.

TV programmes recorded in DR mode on the hard disk can be converted into HG, HX, HE, HL or HM mode to speed up the time taken to archive them on to a BD-RE or BD-R disc.

And an SD memory card slot makes it easier to view movies and photos recorded on and HD camcorder or digital camera.

Panasonic DMR-BWT800 £799

Those with a 3D TV and glasses will also be able to watch 3D Blu-ray discs played on the Panasonic devices, or convert 2D DVDs or Blu-rays to 3D using the built-in 2D-to-3D conversion.

Home networking is covered thanks to DLNA compatibility, and wireless LAN allows easy connection to Panasonic's Viera Connect web portal which offers videos on demand from Acetrax, and Skype video calling.

Additonal features on the DMR-BWT800 include twin HDMI outputs, 'digital tube sound', which simulates the warm sound of vacuum tube amplifiers, and a 'pure sound mode' which stops the hard disk's fan when playing CDs, DVDs or Blu-ray discs.

Both recorders can be controlled using Panasonic's iPhone app.

