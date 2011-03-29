It's been a busy day for Onkyo. This morning came the news that Onkyo's new 2011 AV receivers will be Spotify-compatible, starting with the £500 TX-NR609, and this afternoon it unveiled three new stereo hi-fi components.

The line-up comprises: Onkyo TX-8050 network stereo receiver (£400); TX-8030 stereo receiver (£300); and the C-7030 CD player (£200).

The TX-8050 (top) and TX-8030 both have a discrete amplifier design with custom-built circuit boards. They deliver a claimed 130W per channel, and use Onkyo's WRAT amp technology to "reduce distortion and ensure cleaner and more accurate signal amplification".

Other highlights include analogue inputs, a universal port for Onkyo-branded peripheral devices such as the UP-DT1 DAB+ tuner and two preouts.

The TX-8050 adds DLNA network functionality to allow owners to stream PC audio and internet radio, plus optical and coaxial digital inputs and a USB socket. The device is also compatible with Onkyo's Remote App for iPhone/iPod.

As for the C-7030 CD player (above), it has a new high-precision clock to reduce timing errors, a custom-built transformer a 1.6mm thick chassis to minimise vibrations.

All three models will be available in black or silver from April.

