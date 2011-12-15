As it promised when it launched in-app access to Spotify for Android users (story here), Onkyo has issued a firmware update that enables users of three more of its producfs to access the music-streaming service.

Users of the TX-NR509 AV receiver,, HT-S6405 AV receiver/speaker package and the TX-8050 network stereo receiver (pictured above) can download the update from Onyko's website now.

The upgrade enables onboard access to Spotify as well as allowing direct support for Spotify Premium via Onkyo’s Remote App for Android. Users will also need an internet connection and a Spotify Premium account.

‘Existing owners of our newly Spotify-enabled products will be pleased to now have access to the leading music service, something we've been working towards for several months,' says Nick Hamada, Onkyo Europe’s product and marketing manager.

Folow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook