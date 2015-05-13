The CR-N765 CD receiver forms the heart of the system and features a high-grade, DSD-supporting Verita DAC. Onkyo claims this allows gapless playback of 24-bit/192kHz and 2.8 MHz or 5.6 MHz DSD files streamed over a network.

The new Class A/B headphone amplifier uses trickle-down technology from Onkyo's high-end Reference hi-fi components, which Onkyo claims helps to remove noise from the signal for improved audio.

Besides networked audio the CR-N765 can accept audio from a variety of sources - you can play music from an iDevice using Onkyo's compatible USB port. The port also supports high-resolution PCM and DSD files from a USB flash drive.

In addition there's a front-loading CD player and FM/AM radio tuner, while an optional UBT-1 Bluetooth USB adaptor will allow for wireless aptX Bluetooth streaming.

It will be available in black or silver from the end of May. The CS-N765 system costs £450 and comes with a pair of Onkyo's D-055 bookshelf speakers in tow, while the CR-N765 receiver is available on its own for £350.

Onkyo's news comes hot on the heels of Denon announcing the D-M40, the successor to another Award-winning system.

