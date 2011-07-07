The latest addition to Onkyo's home cinema line-up is the BDP-SP809, a £500 Blu-ray player complete with 3D capability, network streaming and THX certification.

On sale next month, the new model has twin HDMI outputs, and uses Marvell's Odeo processing technology to de-interlace and upscale non-HD to content to 1080p. It can also play DivX HD, MP3 and WMA content on CD and DVD, and also has a USB port to allow playback of audio and video files from a suitable device.

Network streaming is also supported via the player's Ethernet port, and it can deliver video, music and photos stored on any DLNA 1.5-certified server.

The BDP-SP809 has separate blocks for video and audio circuitry, and as well as those two HDMIs has component and composite video outputs, optical and electrical digital outs, stereo audio out and infrared and RS232 control connections.

It'll be available in silver or black.

