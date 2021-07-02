OLED TV deal: save $200 on 48-inch Sony A9 in early 4th of July sales

The best OLED TVs are arguably the most desirable sets on the market right now, but they can be pricey. That's why we can't ignore $200 off the excellent Sony XBR-48A9S 4K OLED TV.

The XBR-48A9S is one of Sony's best TVs from 2020. The UK version impressed us with detailed, natural pictures and stunning sound, all packaged in a stylish set.

And, thanks to this early 4th of July deal, Sony's OLED TV is down from $1498 to only $1298...

Sony XBR-48A9S OLED TV $1498 $1298 at Amazon (save $200)

Sony's 2020 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. A brilliant buy. View Deal

The A9 OLED TV range was one of the best we saw in 2020 and our review of the 48in UK version, called the KD-48A9 resulted in a full house of five stars. It looks and sounds better than many rivals, and has better motion. It’s a fabulous performer with 1080p and SDR content, too.

When it comes to 4K HDR, rivals such as the LG OLED48CX (another 2020 model) give this set a run for its money, but you won't be disappointed with what's on offer from Sony's A9. One minor issue was that it was relatively expensive – but this $200 discount should hopefully soften the blow.

With 4th of July, the NBA Finals and Tokyo Olympics coming up, now's a great time to upgrade your TV. If the Sony XBR-48A9S is right for you, grab one for the reduced price of $1298 at Amazon, Crutchfield or Focus.

