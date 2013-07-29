To celebrate the launch of the Now TV Box, the streaming music and movies service is offering a special offer on its monthly Sky Movies subscription.

Sign-up before midnight on August 4th and you can get six months of Sky Movies on Now TV for just £15. The standard price is £15/per month with your first three months at £8.99, so that's a fair old saving.

The Now TV service is available on PC, Mac, Android devices, iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, PS3 and Xbox, YouView boxes and the new Now TV Box.

It brings pay-per-view Sky Sports – £9.99 for 24 hours – and Sky Movies – from £8.99/month.

The Now TV Box also brings BBC iPlayer, Spotify, Facebook and more music and video apps to the table.

Head to the Now TV website to read more about this sign-up deal and get the voucher code.

MORE: Now TV Box review

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook