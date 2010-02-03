Tender Prey, The Good Son and Henry's Dream, the band's fifth, sixth and seventh albums, will come out on the 5th April after receiving the 5.1 surround sound treatment.
The first four studio albums from the band were released in 5.1 last year and signalled the start of the group's plan to release all their studio LPs in surround sound.
Not content with the new format, the new releases will also feature acoustic tracks, live tracks and other extras. There will also be accompanying videos released for download.
FULL TRACKLISTINGS:
Tender Prey
1. The Mercy Seat
2. Up Jumped The Devil
3. Deanna
4. Watching Alice
5. Mercy
6. City Of Refuge
7. Slowly Goes The Night
8. Sunday's Slave
9. Sugar, Sugar, Sugar
10. New Morning
Collectors Edition extras
Album in 5:1
Extra tracks
The Mercy Seat (Video version)
Girl at the Bottom of my Glass
The Mercy Seat (Acoustic version)
City of Refuge (Acoustic version)
Deanna (Acoustic version)
Videos: – also available for download to MP3/Ipod
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 5)
The Mercy Seat
Deanna
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 5: Tender Prey directed by Iain Forsyth
and Jane Pollard)
The Good Son
1. Foi Na Cruz
2. The Good Son
3. Sorrow's Child
4. The Weeping Song
5. The Ship Song
6. The Hammer Song
7. Lament
8. The Witness Song
9. Lucy
Collectors Edition extras
Album in 5:1
Extra tracks
The Train Song
Cocks 'n' Asses
Helpless
Videos: – also available for download to MP3/Ipod
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 6)
The Weeping Song
The Ship Song
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 6: The Good Son) directed by Iain
Forsyth and Jane Pollard)
Henry's Dream
1. Papa Won't Leave You, Henry
2. I Had A Dream, Joe
3. Straight To You
4. Brother, My Cup Is Empty
5. Christina the Astonishing
6. When I First Came To Town
7. John Finn's Wife
8. Loom Of The Land
9. Jack The Ripper
Collector's Edition extras
Album in 5:1
Extra tracks
Blue Bird
Jack The Ripper (Acoustic version)
I Had a Dream Joe (Live)
The Good Son (Live)
The Mercy Seat (Live)
The Carny (Live)
The Ship Song (Live)
Videos: – also available for download to MP3 / iPod
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 7)
I Had a Dream, Joe
Straight to You
Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)
Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 7: Henry's Dream), directed by Iain
Forsyth and Jane Pollard