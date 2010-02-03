Tender Prey, The Good Son and Henry's Dream, the band's fifth, sixth and seventh albums, will come out on the 5th April after receiving the 5.1 surround sound treatment.

The first four studio albums from the band were released in 5.1 last year and signalled the start of the group's plan to release all their studio LPs in surround sound.

Not content with the new format, the new releases will also feature acoustic tracks, live tracks and other extras. There will also be accompanying videos released for download.

FULL TRACKLISTINGS:



Tender Prey



1. The Mercy Seat

2. Up Jumped The Devil

3. Deanna

4. Watching Alice

5. Mercy

6. City Of Refuge

7. Slowly Goes The Night

8. Sunday's Slave

9. Sugar, Sugar, Sugar

10. New Morning



Collectors Edition extras

Album in 5:1



Extra tracks



The Mercy Seat (Video version)

Girl at the Bottom of my Glass

The Mercy Seat (Acoustic version)

City of Refuge (Acoustic version)

Deanna (Acoustic version)

Videos: – also available for download to MP3/Ipod

Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 5)

The Mercy Seat

Deanna



Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 5: Tender Prey directed by Iain Forsyth

and Jane Pollard)



The Good Son



1. Foi Na Cruz

2. The Good Son

3. Sorrow's Child

4. The Weeping Song

5. The Ship Song

6. The Hammer Song

7. Lament

8. The Witness Song

9. Lucy



Collectors Edition extras



Album in 5:1



Extra tracks



The Train Song

Cocks 'n' Asses

Helpless

Videos: – also available for download to MP3/Ipod

Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 6)

The Weeping Song

The Ship Song



Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 6: The Good Son) directed by Iain

Forsyth and Jane Pollard)



Henry's Dream



1. Papa Won't Leave You, Henry

2. I Had A Dream, Joe

3. Straight To You

4. Brother, My Cup Is Empty

5. Christina the Astonishing

6. When I First Came To Town

7. John Finn's Wife

8. Loom Of The Land

9. Jack The Ripper



Collector's Edition extras



Album in 5:1



Extra tracks



Blue Bird

Jack The Ripper (Acoustic version)

I Had a Dream Joe (Live)

The Good Son (Live)

The Mercy Seat (Live)

The Carny (Live)

The Ship Song (Live)



Videos: – also available for download to MP3 / iPod



Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 7)

I Had a Dream, Joe

Straight to You

Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)



Do You Love Me Like I Love You (Part 7: Henry's Dream), directed by Iain

Forsyth and Jane Pollard

