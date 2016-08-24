In-built voice control in your home speaker is not a new concept, as demonstrated by the Amazon Echo. With Sonos rumoured to be adding a similar feature to its products, more are doubtless on the way. However, a new Kickstarter campaign looks set to go one further, offering voice control functionality to any and every device with a 3.5mm headphone jack input.

Once plugged in to your audio device, the Seeed ReSpeaker connects to your wi-fi network and can then be controlled through an app or browser. For offline playback, the ReSpeaker can also keep audio command files and music in local storage.

MORE: Amazon plans £5 per month music streaming service for its Echo speaker

The ReSpeaker features a file manager system and music streaming compatability, so it is assumed that it can be used with streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal and Deezer.

The company reached its $40,000 (£30,000) target in under 12 hours, with 29 days remaining before the Kickstarter closes. Seeed says that it will begin working on stretch goals for the product.

MORE: French startup Whyd develops wireless home speaker with voice control