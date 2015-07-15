Following the customary rumours and the tell-tale Apple Store downtime, the new iPod Touch has appeared online.

The 6th-gen iPod Touch features the latest A8 chip, as used on the iPhone 6, for "10x faster graphics performance" and the M8 motion processor to help with fitness tracking.

The 8 megapixel iSight camera is new and there's an improved front-facing Facetime HD camera complete with new photo features.

There are four storage sizes, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and, for the first time, 128GB. These are priced at £159, £199, £249 and £329.

All iPod models are now available in five colours: space grey, silver, gold, pink and blue. Some eagle-eyed users of iTunes 12.2 had already spotted the new colourways.

The new models come with iOS 8, so Apple Music is of course accessible via the new-look Music app, as it is on iPads and iPhones.

As before, the iPod Touch features a 4-inch Retina screen with an 1136 x 640 resolution, 1080p HD video recording, wi-fi, Bluetooth, Airplay and Siri voice control.

