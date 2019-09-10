New Apple iPad: 10.2-inch screen, iPadOS and 'from £349' price

Prior to the announcement of its new iPhone 11s, Apple has dropped pricing and availability details of its Apple TV+, and a brand-new iPad.

The successor to last year's Apple iPad, which is our current Award-winning tablet, ups the size of its retina display from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches.

Powered by the A10 Fusion chip, the seventh generation of Apple's most popular iPad runs the new iPad operation system, which introduces a new home screen plus improved multi-tasking features, a new 'floating' keyboard and full support for the Apple Pencil (an optional extra, priced $99). The inclusion of a Smart Connector allows it to connect to an external full-size Smart Keyboard ($159) too.

iPadOS also makes managing documents in the Files app more flexible with support for external USB drives and file servers.

The new OS will be available as a free software update on 30th September for the iPad 5th generation (and later), iPad Air 2 (and later) all iPad Pro models and the iPad mini 4 (and later).

The new seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. Pricing starts at £349/$329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, with pre-orders starting today and store availability on Monday 30th September.

