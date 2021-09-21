New Amazon Echos incoming? Amazon event set for next week

Amazon will next week hold its annual hardware event, at which it is expected to announce a new raft of Echo smart speakers. Last year's event saw the debut of the fourth-generation Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, alongside the third-generation Echo Show 10 (which was subsequently delayed).

The event will take place on 28th September at 4pm BST (9am PT, 12pm ET, 1am 29th September AEST).

According to the invite, Amazon will announce its latest "devices, features and services". So, what can we expect?

Updated Echo speakers are a shoo-in, seeing as new models launched in both 2019 and 2020. But that doesn't necessarily mean we should expect this year's to be drastically different. After all, last year ushered in a design overhaul – the devices took a new spherical shape – so the 2021 models will likely be a more humble update.

Amazon is also likely to announce new devices from its Ring home security subsidiary, and possibly updates to its Luna gaming service (which launched last year). Stay tuned, we'll bring you all the news as it breaks.

