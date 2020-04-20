New AirPods 'ready to go' for speculated May launch

Apple will introduce its next pair of AirPods next month, according to a tweet (below) from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech.

Prosser, who has a good track record with Apple forecasts, tweeted that a new pair of AirPods, which were supposed to be revealed during a 31st March Apple event that was cancelled amid global health crisis concerns, could be announced in May – 'probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month'.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go.Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month.April 19, 2020

A cheaper version of Apple's 2019-launched, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro called 'Apple AirPods Lite' have been rumoured for a while now, so naturally the internet is putting two and two together.

Prosser hasn't speculated on any pricing or features of these supposedly imminent AirPods, however we reliably presume they will follow Apple's blueprint in-ear design. As they'll bear the 'Pro' name we can also expect them to sport some sort of noise-cancellation and, therefore, carry a price tag between the AirPods Pros (£249/$249) and standard (non-noise-cancelling) AirPods (£139/$159).

If a new pair of 'Pods is on the near-horizon, and if the strongly speculated Apple over-ear headphones do arrive by the end of the year, 2020 could turn out to be a landmark year for Apple in the headphones department.

MORE:

The best AirPods deals 2020: cheapest UK AirPods prices

Apple AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020