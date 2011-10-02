First spotted at the Milan Top Audio Video show a couple of weeks back, the NAD DAC 1 now has an official UK launch date and price.

The new model, which has a wireless USB connection for use with computers, goes on sale this month at £295.

NAD has clearly kept things simple with this new model: the USB wireless transmitter, which has a range of up to 40m and works independently of any Wi-Fi network in the home, is the DAC 1's only means of digital input.

It can handle files up to 16-bit/48kHz, using Burr-Brown 24-bit/192kHz conversion, and provides outputs on both stereo analogue and electrical digital sockets.

The transmitter is powered from the USB connection, and works with both PCs and Macs without the need for any additional software, while the DAC itself comes with an offboard power supply.

