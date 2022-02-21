Nab a huge $50 off Bose QC45 noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones

Long-haul flights are back on the menu for 2022 and, if you really want to block out that persistent jet engine thrum, you're going to need a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best in the game; Bose invented noise-cancelling tech (for pilots landing aircraft), so it's hardly surprising it implements it exceedingly well.

And the best bit? Right now, you can snag a pair for 15 per cent off their recommended retail price at Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones now $279 at Amazon

With hard-to-beat effective noise cancellation, a 24-hour battery life and a truly comfortable build, if you're looking for a deal on your next long-haul flight companion, you may have just found it.

As we said in our four-star review, if you want a set of wireless over-ear headphones you can put on, deploy noise-cancelling and largely extinguish the outside world for up to 24 hours, the Bose QC 45 has the edge over most of the competition at the price – even the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM4.

If you want a more tailored headphone experience – ie. an auto-pause function when you remove them or sound EQ adjustment – you might be better holding out for another pair, and it's worth noting that there's no aptX support, but if you simply want a top saving on good quality Bose cans that cancel noise very effectively indeed, this is a deal not to be sniffed at...

