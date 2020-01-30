Monitor Audio's acclaimed Bronze speaker series enters sixth generation

Monitor Audio has announced the next generation of its renowned Bronze Series of budget speakers.

The sixth generation of the line comprises eight models: there are two standmounts (Bronze 50 and Bronze 100) and two floorstanders (Bronze 200 and Bronze 500), with a centre speaker (Bronze C150), rear speaker (Bronze FX), Dolby Atmos speaker (Bronze AMS) and subwoofer (Bronze W10) rounding out the range for AV use. Pricing for the range starts at £260 with the Bronze 50s.

Monitor Audio says the range takes both performance and build quality further to make the best Bronze Series yet – an expected but nevertheless bold claim considering how successful the range has been. Earlier generations of Bronze members have picked up many What Hi-Fi? Awards and five-star reviews over the years, with the three-time-award-winning Bronze 2 from 2015s even included in our list of the best 13 Monitor Audio products of all time.

Every speaker benefits from new drivers with Damped Concentric Mode (DCM) technology, as well as a tweeter with a Uniform Dispersion (UD) waveguide. And while familiar, the new cabinet design features a modern profile and a separate contrasted baffle, available in a choice of white, black, walnut and 'urban grey' finishes.

We hope to learn more of the new Bronze range's technical details and pricing, as well as hear them for ourselves, at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020 next month. Monitor Audio will be previewing them at the February show in the Bristol Marriott City Centre Hotel's Empire 1 Suite.

MORE:

Best budget hi-fi speakers 2020

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020: all the details and what to expect

Neil Young slams the MacBook Pro's 'Fisher-Price' sound quality