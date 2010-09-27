The two models cost £450 for each speaker: SoundFrame 1 is in classic 'picture frame' proportions, while SoundFrame 2 is a wider, more slender design more akin to the shape of a typical home cinema centre speaker.

Both models use an Inverted Dual Concentric driver, combining a 25mm tweeter and a 10cm C-CAM ceramic-coated alloy midrange unit, plus a 16.5cm RST cone bass unit, with a ribbed surface for rigidity.

A high-frequency attenuator switch is provided, allowing the treble level to be increased or reduced by 3dB for room-tuning.

The speakers sit on the wall, cables passing through and connecting to front-mounted terminals, and the cabinets come in matt white or black, with a choice of gloss black or white frames, plus a primed version able to be custom-painted.

A range of grilles are available, from plain colours to graphic and photographic designs.

The speakers are available now.



