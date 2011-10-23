Watch our video report on the TEAC Distinction range

New from TEAC here at the show is the forthcoming Distinction range of mid- and high-end hi-fi components.

The range kicks off with the A1-1000 stereo amp and matching CD-1000 CD/SACD player, both priced at £799.

The amplifier delivers 85W per channel, has six RCA inputs and one RCA preout, as well as a headphone socket. Signal-to-noise ratio is 100dB, and the frequency response is 10Hz-30,000Hz.

Partnering it is the CD-1000 which will play standard CD and Super Audio CD discs, and has a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter (DAC).

Higher up the range comes the mighty A1-3000 amp (above) with an output of 200W per channel, two balanced XLR outputs, five RCA inputs and one preout, plus a headphone socket and two pairs of speaker binding posts. Price is £2000.

It's designed to be used with the £1500 CD-3000 (shown top), available like all the components in black or silver, and capable of playing CD, CD-R/-RW and SACD discs.

All Distinction models will be available in the UK from November.

Also on show on the TEAC stand is the dinky Reference series of micro components with AirPlay which you can read about in our earlier news story.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook