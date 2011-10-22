Now here are some docks with a street-dance difference. Making their debut at the Manchester Show, they are Pioneer's Steez iPod docking systems.

Designed with a range of DJ and dance functionality - including tempo-changing without changing pitch, plus dance-off 'Battle' mode - there are two models at launch: the brilliantly named 'Big' and 'Tough'.

The Big (pictured above) is reminiscent of massive boom-boxes past, including its carry handle, while the Tough (below) claims to be both water-resistant and shockproof.

Pioneer says the range isn't just aimed at street dancers; it expects the speaker systems to be popular with fitness instructors for Zumba classes and other music-driven workouts. Then again, you might just fancy a different-looking dock...

The two designs will be available in the UK in about five weeks' time, priced from around £200-£250 for the Tough, and £300-£350 for the Big.

A smaller, even more portable option is planned for future launch.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook