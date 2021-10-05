Loewe returns to the UK market with a new high-end OLED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar offering

After a hiatus from the UK market, the historic German electronics firm Loewe has returned with a new range of design-led televisions and soundbars.

The company’s new 4K OLED TV, the bild i, will soon be available to UK customers, coming in three sizes – 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch – and featuring a new Loewe SL7 chassis. The bild i also includes support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as integrated streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Freeview Play courtesy of its VIDAA operating system.

At the rear of the bild i is an ‘invisible speaker’, which delivers audio in conjunction with Loewe’s ‘Mimi Defined’ personalised sound technology. Developed in association with Mimi Hearing Technologies, ‘Mimi Defined’ uses the collected data of other users to automatically configure a tailored sound experience based on age, or alternatively from the results of an individual hearing test taken using Mimi’s in-app platform. The bild i comes in Basalt Grey with prices starting at £2699.

For customers who would like to enhance their sound further, Loewe has also unveiled two new soundbars, the klang bar i and klang bar 5, with a separate sub called the klang sub 5.

Priced at £299, the klang bar i is designed to work solely with the bild i, blending in seamlessly with the underside and rear panel of the screen. Supporting stereo sound, the klang bar i features eight drivers delivering a reported 80W of power.

Compatible with any TV, the klang bar 5 comes as part of a set alongside the sub 5 subwoofer. The main soundbar has two up-firing and two side-firing speakers and supports a range of 3D audio formats including Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS X and DTS Virtual. Meanwhile, the included klang sub 5 has an oval shape and uses a combination of two drivers and four passive radiators to minimise vibrations while delivering 360W of power.

The well-specced soundbar offers users three HDMI ports with 4K pass-through and HDMI eARC connectivity, with Bluetooth and wireless streaming available via Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay2.

The Klang bar 5 and klang sub 5 set is priced at £1,359, and all products will be available this autumn from selected retailers, including Harrods and Selfridges.

