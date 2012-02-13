German manufacturer Loewe has launched two dedicated apps for the iPad to use with its smart televisions and integrated AV systems.

The Assist Media app improves functionality by making the iPad into an intuitive and interactive multimedia remote control with a customisable dashboard and a host of special features. With a single tap on the touchscreen display, you can switch to a desired channel that you've saved on your dashboard, and also record films and TV programmes with the One Touch Recording feature.

An intuitive electronic programme guide (EPG) provides detailed information of films and TV programmes via the comprehensive Gracenote database.

You can also access apps found on Loewe's MediaNet service – which accesses content from the internet or user's network – using the iPad.

The second app, VideoNet, provides the user with easy access to the best online videos, TV programmes and films from around the world. Videos can be favourited with one click and latest updates to podcasts are automatically available. You can stream them directly to a Loewe flat-screen TV or iPad with a 'Send-to-TV' function.

The Assist Media app is compatible with all internet-enabled Loewe LED televisions over 32 inches. Both apps are available now at the App Store at £3.99 each, but are currently free for a limited time only.

