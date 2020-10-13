Live
Amazon Prime Day deals: live updates on the best UK tech deals
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is live! Here are the best deals so far, from 4K TVs to wireless headphones
By Joe Cox
Amazon Prime Day is LIVE!
And the deals are of course coming thick and fast.
The UK Prime Day deals starts on Tuesday 13th and runs through until the end of Wednesday 14th October. Great news if you're currently an Amazon Prime member, but even if you're not, you can try out Amazon's free, 30-day Prime trial and enjoy the savings too.
We are once again sorting the best Prime Day deals from those worth avoiding and doing our best to help you find a bargain that's worth buying. And there are already deals on Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, OLED TVs, wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and much, much more.
Headphones!
Some of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted have been on headphones, whether wireless earbuds, such as the Apple AirPods and Sony WF-1000XM3, or over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones, including the Sony WH-1000XM3.
Read on for our pick of the best Prime Day headphone deals.
AirPods 2 + Charging Case
£159.00 £129 at Amazon
The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case are now £30 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal
Bose Soundsport Free
£180 £111 at Amazon
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal. View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330 £238.79 at Amazon
2019 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.
Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
£230 £168 at Amazon
2020 What Hi-Fi Award-winners, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well discounted.View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
£100 £89.95 at Amazon
Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Prime Day bargain. View Deal
