Linn has confirmed the release of the Sneaky DSM, the newest addition to the company's DS range of network music players, now on sale for £1750.

At the entry-level of Linn's product range, the Sneaky DSM is an all-in-one streaming system with a built-in preamp and power amp, meaning you just need to add speakers.

The Sneaky DSM allows you to stream music from PCs, MACs, phones and tablets, supports FLAC, WAV, AIFF, AAC, Apple Lossless, MP3, WMA and OGG music files, and offers access to podcasts and internet radio. It's also compatible with media UPnP servers.

The Sneaky DSM supports Linn's Kinsky control app for controlling music from your phone, tablet or laptop and the Linn Songcast app for playing computer audio.

Alongside the Ethernet connection, the Linn Sneaky DSM has six further inputs: 1 x RCA analogue, 1 x digital coaxial, 1 x digital optical and 3 x HDMI inputs. The two HDMI inputs and one HDMI output mean you can connect video sources, too.

A Class D stereo amplifier gives 2 x 33-watt channels, and also incorporates Linn's Dynamik switch mode power supply, while last but not least there are a standard set of speaker connections.

Available in black, silver or white finishes, the Linn Sneaky DSM is on sale now.

by Joe Cox

