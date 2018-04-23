Trending

LG announces pricing for its 2018 4K OLED and LCD TVs

Prices start at £2499 for its entry-level 55in OLED, while £1199 will secure you LG's most affordable 49in Super UHD LCD model...

LG's 2018 TVs are hitting stores and after much speculation, we now know how much you'll have to pay to secure a slice of its latest TV technology...

The cheapest 2018 OLED TV that LG has to offer, the 55in B8, will set you back around £2499. The most expensive OLED in LG's line-up is the wafer-thin 77in W8 'wallpaper' TV, which costs a whopping £14,999.

The 55in C8 (£2999, OLED55C8PLA) has just been through our test rooms and emerged with a five-star rating. Given that it is £500 cheaper, we're intrigued to see how the 55in B8 performs.

If OLED is a little out of your price range, there's always LG's Super UHD LCD TVs. They come in screen sizes from 49in to 77in, with prices ranging between £1199 and £2999.

The full price breakdowns are as follows:

OLED TV

B8 OLED 55in £2499 / 65in £3999

C8 OLED 55in £2999 / 65in £4499 / 77in £7999

E8 OLED 55in £3499 / 65in £4999

G8 OLED 65in £5999

W8 OLED 65in £7999 / 77in £14,999

Super UHD LCD

SK800 49in £1199 / 55in £1499 / 65in £2199

SK810 49in £1199 / 65in £2199 / 75in £2999

SK850 49in £1299 / 55in £1699 / 65in £2499

SK950 55in £1999 / 65in £2699

