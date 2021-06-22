Last chance! Save up to 50% on JBL gaming headsets in the Prime Day sales

Prime Day deals end at midnight tonight, which means there's still plenty of time to secure a bargain. In this instance, we're talking big savings of up to 50% on JBL Quantum gaming headsets for PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Act fast and you can save $60 off the JBL Quantum 800 headset with active noise-cancelling. Normally $200, it's reduced to $140, for today only.

The Quantum 100, 300 and 600 gaming headsets are also reduced by up to $50, so if engaging in online battles is your thing, head over to Amazon now.

JBL Quantum 800 headset $199 $139 at Amazon (save $60)

JBL knows a thing or two about sound so it's no surprise that gamers rate this top-tier gaming headset. It's packed with features, including active noise-cancelling and JBL QuantumSurround. Strike now and make a $60 saving.View Deal

JBL Quantum 600 headset $149 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

The cheaper model misses out on active noise-cancelling but is arguably better value at under $100 in the Prime Day sale. Features include JBL Quantum Surround sound technology, engineered for immersive gaming audio.View Deal

JBL Quantum 300 headset $79 $39 at Amazon (save $40)

On a budget? The Quantum 300 is currently half price. The headset isn't wireless (you get a 3.5mm cable in the box) but it does boast JBL Quantum Surround sound. There's also the Quantum 100, currently at the rock-bottom price of $25.View Deal

JBL's first-ever gaming headsets work across a range of systems, including PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, VR and mobile devices.

They feature JBL QuantumSurround processing, which claims to increase immersion by adding height channels and increasing the size of the player's soundstage, adding to the cut-and-thrust of competitive battles.

Memory foam ear cushions aim to provide excellent comfort levels and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity should ensure a stable and lag-free listening experience. If you can't connect wirelessly, there's always a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you're after an epic gaming deal from a trusted audio brand, don't miss $60 off the JBL Quantum 800 headset. And don't forget, all reductions end at midnight tonight (22 June).

MORE:

Browse our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

And save big with the best Prime Day headphones deals

Our pick of the best gaming TVs