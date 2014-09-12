The main driver's cone has been made from a mixture of paper and reed fibre, which is said to combine "inherent stiffness and natural damping with light weight" to improve the dynamic response and clarity.

Now available to purchase in one of six wood finishes at a cost of £2145, the X3 also has a copper-clad aluminium coil and copper shorting ring to help reduce distortion and increase transparency in use.

The drive units have been built exclusively for Kudos Audio by Norway-based SEAS, while all of the X3 internal wiring features The Chord Company's Sarsen cable – selected after "extensive testing".

Kudos Audio designer Derek Gilligan said: "The X3 was purposely created in response to customer demand for a slightly larger, more dynamic and even more exciting version of the X2.

"Using ideas first implemented in our flagship ‘Titan’ and ‘Super’ models, we developed the X3 to be easy to drive and to position within a room, and to bring out the best in a wide variety of music."

