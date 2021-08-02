Klipsch T5 II noise-cancelling wireless earbuds let you answer calls by nodding

Klipsch has announced it's first-ever true wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. The T5 II True Wireless ANC, which will go on sale in September, resemble the 2020-launched T5 II buds but pack in some clever new tech.

Firstly, there's built-in Bragi artificial intelligence. Bragi's software provides "advanced" hands-free gesture-controls, meaning you can decline a phone call by shaking your head, or skip a track by nodding.

Secondly, there's Dirac HD Sound. Dirac’s audio algorithms claim to correct the headphones' frequency response to improve their sonic performance, and help deliver a listening experience that's more true to the artists’ intent.

As for the noise-cancelling, dual microphones on each bud work to block out as much external noise as possible. There's also a transparency mode, so you can tune into ambient noise when you feel the need to eavesdrop.

Of course, all the extra tech means the T5 II True Wireless ANC have a little less stamina than their non-ANC predecessors. The new buds promise 5 hours with ANC switch on, plus another 15 hours from the case. (That jumps to 7 hours plus 21 hours when ANC is off).

As you'd expect, the new buds also work with the current Klipsch Connect App, which allows users access to product updates, EQ adjustments, battery status and transparency controls.

Tempted? The T5 II True Wireless ANC will set you back £299 ($299, around AU$425), which is around £50 more than a pair of Apple AirPods Pro. Want to splash out a bit more? Klipsch is also offering a McLaren Edition of the T5 II True Wireless ANC for £379 ($349, around AU$500).

Discerning listeners with a penchant for screaming engines will no doubt appreciate the special carbon fibre finish, which is accented by the racing team's signature papaya orange. The McLaren Edition has all the same features but comes with a NuCurrent-enabled wireless charging pad in the box. Klipsch claims the case will "charge twice as fast as anything else on the market."

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC will be available in copper, gunmetal and silver from September, alongside the McLaren Edition.

