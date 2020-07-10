Klipsch introduces McLaren Sport wireless in-ears, Klipsch Sport, T5 II True Wireless

Fans of Klipsch and F1 racing rejoice! Klipsch has just introduced three new true wireless earphones and, as the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team, Klipsch's flagship pair of sport in-ears has been given a stellar McLaren treatment.

The two companies have been working jointly for a while now, and the result is the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones, pictured.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition features a moisture removal system and IP67 rating. (Image credit: Klipsch)

Key features of this all-new model include:

– Dust and water-tight earphones and case (rated IP67) with moisture removal system to help the earphones remain dry.

– Six pairs of patented Klipsch ear tips, one pair of Comply memory foam ear tips, and three sizes of ear wings, which together aim to deliver a customised, comfortable and secure fit.

– The case charges via USB-C or wirelessly with the included one-position wireless charging pad.

– Up to 32 hours of battery (8 hours in the earphones).

– Four beam-forming microphones promising clear voice chat.

– An anodised metal signal-boost exterior antenna.

– McLaren’s hallmark 'Papaya Orange' and carbon fibre accents, special edition brand book and a serialised metal card of authenticity.

Lando Norris wearing the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition (Image credit: Klipsch/McLaren)

F1 driver Lando Norris, pictured above wearing the new Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren earphones, said: "Training six days a week, I cannot train without music. I literally have to have it."

With noise levels in McLaren's F1 garage in Austria easily reaching 134dB, both partners say that with a secure fit, the new in-ears can cancel between 20 to 30dB of noise – although it's important to note that the new range does not feature active noise cancellation (ANC).

The new Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport earphones include the same features as the Klipsch McLaren model, and these are available in two colours – black and white. While the case charges wirelessly and via USB-C, it does not include a wireless charging pad.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless updates from the original T5 True Wireless (Image credit: Klipsch)

Last but by no means least, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earphones are the second generation of the Klipsch T5 True Wireless.

Has much changed? A lot, actually. The earphones are approximately 25 per cent smaller than their older siblings and claim to more closely mimic the shape of the ear for maximum comfort. The amount of Klipsch patented comfort ear tips has doubled to include six (colour-coded) pairs for a better fit. The multi-function button alignment has changed slightly and now requires less force, so you shouldn't feel like you're pushing the buds further into your ears during use, something we noted in our review of the original model.

A new signal boost antenna delivers Bluetooth 5.0, the neck of the design is shorter, even the thickness of the driver is reduced, from 3.2 microns to 3.0 microns (for reference, Klipsch says a human hair is no thicker than 23 microns).

The earphones are now dust and waterproof (rated IP67) and fit into a slimmer – but still aesthetically similar to the original – premium, brushed metal case that holds up to a combined 32 hours of battery life (8 hours in the earphones). Said case is available in both gunmetal and silver metallic finishes, too.

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless (silver finish) (Image credit: Klipsch)

The free Klipsch Connect App ties everything together and is available in eight languages. It promises to allow users access to product updates, EQ adjustments, a quickstart guide, troubleshooting, battery status and transparency controls.

All new earphone models are available for pre-order from today (10th July), and will start shipping throughout the US on 10th August – with priority given to the McLaren edition model – to arrive in the UK by early September.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition is priced £259/$249. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport is priced £209/$229, and the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless has a recommended retail price of £185/$199.

When prices for Australia are known, we'll update this page. See you on the track...

